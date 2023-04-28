Away from scandals and celebrity fights that dominate the entertainment industry, the other thing that generates much talkablity is celebrity relationships.

A case in point is when a female celebrity gives birth but keeps the father to their baby out of the public eye or when they break up and both parties keep mute about the troubles facing their love life.

Those two points in celebrities’ lives usually yield a lot of suspicion among critics with each coming up with their own theory and hearsay.

For the singles, they usually drop hints about who they crush on as others often maintain that they are contented.

Swangz Avenue singer and instrumentalist Elijah Kitaka in a recent interview revealed that he has a crush and soft spot for Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems.

Kitaka confessed that he is head over heels in love with Tems and that if only she ever gave him a chance, he wouldn’t squander the opportunity.

He expressed his love for Tems as he listed the names of artists he would love to collaborate with on musical projects both locally and internationally. Zex Bilangilangi, Fik Fameica, Azawi, Vinka, Ayra Star, Tems, Burna Boy, among others made it on his list.

He went ahead to call upon the public to embrace the new sound and style of music being introduced by the new generation of artists who are tending currently.