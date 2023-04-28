Ugandan-Rwandan singer Laika showcases her vocal prowess in her very first release of 2023, a love song dubbed ‘Love Story’.

2023 seems to be the year that singer Laika, real name Laika Umuhoza, wants to cement her position in the Ugandan music industry if we are to go by the momentum she has gathered thus far.

After signing with new management, Ray Pan Promotions, Laika has been spending most of her time in the studio with a focus on dropping as many music projects as possible before the year ends.

Her very first of them all is titled ‘Love Story’.

Produced by Nessim Pan Production, the new song is a smooth flow, similar to the style we have seen Laika showcase before in her past songs.

This time, however, the mature content of the lyrics sung in Luganda might grab your attention as she tells a beautiful love story for you to marvel at.

The visuals directed by Mastermind Laray not only showcase what a beauty Laika is but also the progression in the storyline tells a beautiful love story.

Take a gaze below: