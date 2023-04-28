Josh X, a Billboard magazine chart-topping musician on the radar of Talent Africa Group, has dropped fresh visuals for his song ‘Love Takes Me Higher’.

Josh X a.k.a Josh Exantus is a Haitian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer that we understand is working with Uganda’s Talent Africa Group on future projects.

His new song dubbed ‘Love Takes Me Higher’ is a tribute to the power of love which Josh X says helped him through a difficult time following the loss of an important person in his life to cancer.

The love from family and friends became a drug to me. It helped me through some hard times… I shared my pain and was able to overcome it because of all the love that was surrounding me. I’ll never forget Love Takes Me Higher and will always win! Hope this song makes you feel the same. Josh X

Written by Josh X himself, ‘Love Takes Me Higher’ was Produced by Dr. Wang. It is his very first record as a signed KSR platinum producer.

The new project has richly textured instrumentation, catchy hooks, and powerful lyrics. It is sure to resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds.

It is a soulful and uplifting track that showcases Josh X’s signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop & Afrobeat influences.

This new hit single is the latest in a long line of hits from Josh X, who has established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic talents in contemporary music.

With his unparalleled artistry and boundless creativity, the KSR Group signed artiste continues to captivate audiences around the world and inspire listeners with his message of hope, resilience, and love.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: