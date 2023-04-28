The ardent followers of the Ugandan entertainment business are aware of the fights and wrangles that have long been ongoing between events promoters.

Two different factions have been at loggerheads over a Karamoja meeting held with Gen. Salim Saleh that flopped, turning one faction into a laughing stock.

This saw Nobat Events and veteran event organizer Juma Balunywa clash whereby the latter accused the former of smacking him in the face following a heated debate at radio Simba’s Wolokoso show hosted by Kakalaamu.

Subsequently, Balunywa dragged Nobat Events to Kiira Road police station where the latter spent a night before being granted a police bond.

After weeks of going back and forth against each other, the two seem to have settled their differences and decided to go forward with their duties.

Reports reveal that after weeks of holding closed-door meetings concerning the new rules and regulations that govern organizing events, they all reached a common goal.

The event organizers agreed to form a single group that will govern them which they named Uganda National Promoters Federation.