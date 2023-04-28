Embattled city socialite Charles ‘Sipapa’ Olim’s chances of being granted bail were yet again dealt with a major blow as the Makindye court sent him back to Luzira prison till the next month.

The socialite will appear before the judge for the next ruling of his case on the 29th of May 2023 as he faces charges related to breaking into the Japanese Ujamaa company offices and stealing property and cash summing up to Shs169m.

The reason why Sipapa’s case was not heard yesterday, is because the judge in charge of his matter was not present together with the government prosecutor.

The judge’s absence had been communicated earlier to Sipapa’s lawyers as the judge is on leave whereas the government prosecutor is on a long week summit that governs all judges nationwide.

His lawyer explained that he is glad Sipapa was given an earlier date as compared to the rest who will have to return to court in June reasoning that the court has lots of cases to handle.

The lawyer further stresses that his focus is on having Sipapa’s case where he is being accused of breaking into a Japanese company dismissed if the accuser doesn’t turn up on the 29th of May.

He also set the record straight as to why lately Sipapa’s wife Shamirah has not featured in court reasoning that she is not involved in this particular matter.

The lawyer goes on to note that Shamirah is only accused in the case in which Sipapa is accused of robbing a South Sudanese of their money worth billions of shillings.