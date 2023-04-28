Many times, Spice Diana has been applauded for showcasing her generosity through giving back to the community and helping the needy.

Through different collective charity drives and sometimes personally helping individuals who approach her, the singer has shown her giving heart.

Critics, however, have not been pleased with how she always has cameras following her at these charity drives. They claim she does it for showbiz and that it is wrong.

The Simple Boy singer, however, maintains that she is a celebrity and a camera person and she will continue doing charity in front of the cameras.

“I will not stop doing charity in front of cameras. I am a camera person, I am always on interviews in front of the cameras,” Spice Diana said.

She further questioned, “We sing for the cameras, we dance for the cameras, everything. So why do I have to help people behind the cameras when I am a camera person?”

The Source Management singer also noted that there are so many people she helps that the media does not get to know about.

