Self-styled Smallest Rapper Feffe Bussi has asked journalists to stop interviewing him about Bebe Cool because he is tired of talking about him.

The past couple of weeks have seen the return of the “Big Three” debate in which critics dissect the relevance of Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool to the entertainment industry.

Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine seem to be enjoying the debate and have recently turned it into a battle for education supremacy.

While appearing on Galaxy TV, Feffe Bussi was asked to comment about Bebe Cool’s taunting comment about Bobi Wine’s university course; Music, Dance, and Drama.

Feffe Bussi who seemed rather uninterested in the topic asked the journalists to stop asking him about a man he grew up watching.

The rapper noted that there are other younger artists from his generation that he can comment about and he hence does not understand why the media always interviews him about an old man like Bebe.

“The truth is I am tired of talking about Bebe Cool. Everywhere you go for an interview they ask you about Bebe Cool, we are tired. Journalists please, we are tired,” Feffe said.

“We have grown up seeing Bebe Cool but I urge him now to bring me an artist that will compete with me so that we can talk about someone else from our generation like Allan Hendrick. Stop asking me about Bebe Cool,” he added.