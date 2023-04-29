Early this week, the president of the Bloggers Association Uganda Ibrahim Tusuubira a.k.a Jajja Ichuli dropped a teaser of his rap song titled Ndi Mukubi Wa’Rap which got his followers and fans amused by his rap skills.

Although it is some young talented producers who joined his words with the beats, a case similar to President Museveni’s 2011 campaign Another Rap song, he fell in love with it and owned it.

He has since come out and bragged about being a good artist better than many of his fellow bloggers who once tried music but chickened out due to the investment needed for one to sustain a music career.

He threw digs at his close friend Kaye Wisdom, Peng Peng, and Eddie Messiah saying they all recorded songs about 10 years ago but none of them has a song that has garnered a thousand views yet his is doing well.

When he was likened to Fresh Daddy, Isma claimed he is far much better than him stressing that Fresh Daddy’s music is childish.

He says if he steps into the recording booth the art will be quite different as he will showcase his musical talent that the world is not aware of.

While speaking to Baboon Forest Entertainment Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Sheif Sseguya confirmed to this publication that anytime soon Jajja Ichuli alias Ichuli The Rapper will be unveiled as their new signing.

The update comes at a time when Frank Ntambi heaped praise upon Jajja Ichuli saying he is better than many rappers in the local industry taking a swipe at Gravity Omutujju.