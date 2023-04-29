Tuff Music Entertainment singer Kapa Cat, legally known as Catherine Tumusiime, believes Martha Mukisa rushed to stage a concert before establishing herself on the scene.

The Dansolo singer believes Martha Mukisa’s concert is likely to be a mega flop because she has no music that can pull off a big crowd.

Kapa Cat adds that when Martha Mukisa’s concert flops it will be ashame rising artists of her generation, a thing which will show that the current breed of artists are weak and not able to hold concerts.

She went on to claim that Martha Mukisa only has one big song Sango which is also a collaboration with Eddy Kenzo.

She states that Martha cannot perform for her revellers for about six hours when they are still hyped up.

Kapa Cat thus advises Martha Mukisa to find any means of calling off the concert in order to avoid embarrassment.

She says that if she wants to attract fans, she should find another strategy of advertising her concert because the current one indicates signs of a huge loss.

