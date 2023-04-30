Germany-based singer Wizzard OG has released brand new visuals for his song titled ‘Honey’ just a few days after it was revealed that he joined legendary artist Jose Chameleone’s camp.

As the Ugandan music industry continues to showcase vibrance through new music projects and a couple of controversial twists, Jose Chameleone is expanding his camp.

His latest addition to the Leone Island Music Empire camp is Wizzard OG, a young Germany-based artist with a bright future ahead of him.

Years ago, Leone Island camp was a fertile nurturing ground for several artists, some of whom made it on the big scene. A couple of others were not as successful and the camp has been sorta dormant.

Well, not anymore!

News reaching us is that Chameleone recruited a fresh artist to the camp who has already released a brand new song titled ‘Honey’.

Wizzard OG says ‘Honey’ is his very first Ugandan song despite him having been singing in Germany for the past few years.

His eyes seem to have lit up when he met Jose Chameleone on a music tour in 2021 and after a couple of chats, Wizzard OG was convinced to return to his roots – Uganda.

The two have since been working with a couple of Ugandan producers including Eddie Dee to try and give Wizzard OG the local touch to his craft.

More About Wizzard OG

Wizzard OG is a Ugandan musician, who resides in Munich, Germany where he relocated to as a kid before later discovering his talent in Fashion and Commercial Modeling.

He was born and raised in Uganda until he was 11 years old when he relocated to his family in Germany from where he studied and discovered a new profession for himself.

He later fell in love with music and chose it as a career. Wizzard can sing Luganda and has dreams of making it big on the Ugandan music scene.

Wizzard OG’s love for music does not come as a surprise as his father, Isaacs Omuana is a renowned Ugandan musician behind several songs in his time.

Omuana’s friendship with Jose Chameleone is believed to be largely influential in helping Wizzard OG join the Leone Island chief’s camp.

“I am a professional Model in Germany and a commercial actor who used to sing just for fun and passion until my Dad Isaacs Omuana introduced me to his longtime friend Jose Chameleon,” Wizzard OG notes.

“He (Chameleone) listened to my songs and immediately asked to sign me to his record label Leone Island to which I agreed because I always looked up to him while growing up,” he adds.

Watch the visuals for his new song ‘Honey’ below: