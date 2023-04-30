Just a few weeks after releasing his very first song under Swangz Avenue, Elijah Kitaka has emphasized his intent with the visuals for his new song titled ‘Ndi Wuwo’.

‘Ndi Wuwo’ is a Luganda phrase to mean ‘I Am Yours’. It is a beautiful love ballad that continues to showcase Elijah Kitaka’s vocal and lyrical prowess.

Already, Kitaka’s passionate singing has stood out as the major feature of his music. ‘Ndi Wuwo’ is yet more piece of proof that he enjoys his craft.

The song is an ode to Elijah’s love for his better half, and he does an excellent job of expressing his emotions through his lyrics and vocal delivery.

He sings with such intensity that you can feel the depth of his emotions, which is a testament to his skill as a vocalist and writer.

Elijah Kitaka has for a couple of years graced live band performances before signing with Swangz Avenue to commence his professional music career.

His voice is smooth and soothing, and he hits every note perfectly. The lyrics are poetic and romantic. The song will undoubtedly resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.

Shot and directed by Aaronaire, the visuals are equally stunning. They depict Elijah enjoying the great outdoor sceneries with the beautiful vixen.

The video perfectly complements the song’s romantic vibe, and the setting in the wilderness of nature adds to the song’s authenticity.

Take a gaze below: