South African rapper Cassper Nyovest brought back the classics as Azawi headlined to give a great showcase at the 29th edition of the Blankets and Wine festival on Sunday.

Not even the heavy rains stopped revelers from thronging Lugogo Cricket Oval in huge numbers to attend the Blankets And Wine festival on Sunday 30th April 2023.

The soggy pitch, if anything, left memories for the partygoers who turned up dressed for the occasion, clad in their beautiful outfits and ready for the show.

Early performances from A Ka Dope band, Tracy Melon, Niwe Akeine, and Kenyan soulful singer-songwriter, and music producer Bensoul set the mood right.

Cassper Nyovest performs at Blankets and Wine 2023 in Uganda (Photo by Don Mugabi)

Beverages from the biggest brands including Smirnoff and Rockshore Tropical beer were in plenty to keep the revelers refreshed as they enjoyed each other’s company and top performances.

‘Nana’ hitmaker Joshua Baraka, and Rwanda’s Mike Kayihura put up unforgettable performances right after Lynda Ddane, Alza, and Melvyn’s deejaying sets to get the revelers on their feet.

Emcees Deedan Muyira and Viana Indi kept the crowd alive as well with their vibe.

When South African rapper Cassper Nyovest stepped on stage, the loudest of noises were heard as revelers cheered him on and sang along to his songs including his classic hit ‘Doc Shebeleza’.

Azawi then closed off the show with a beautiful, short, and sweet performance to become the very first Ugandan artist to headline the Blankets And Wine Festival.