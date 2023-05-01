As he marked his 44th birthday, Jose Chameleone was treated to a surprise birthday party organized by friends within the entertainment industry.

Every 30th of April is a big day for Jose Chameleone, his family, friends, and fans. They all unite to celebrate the day the self-styled Music Doctor was welcomed onto the earth.

The legendary musician was treated to a beautiful birthday party held at Alur Hotel, Mutundwe by her friends.

At the party, celebrities including Eddy Kenzo, David Lutalo, Weasel Manizo, Pallaso, Mesach Ssemakula, B2C Entertainment, among others attended in person.

Jose Chameleone’s father and mother were also in attendance at the party which later turned emotional as friends shared notes on what makes the singer special in their lives.

David Lutalo and Pallaso, two musicians who have in recent weeks been at loggerheads as well solved their differences with a hug.

The Kawempe-raised artist seemed quite grateful for the gesture and appreciated the people that made it happen.