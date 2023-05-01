During her performance in Dubai, Spice Diana told her Dubai promoter not to pay her balance amounting to Ugx10m for being “helpful in her career.”

As far as big hearts go, Ugandan artist Spice Diana Namukwaya has done the most in trying to showcase how generous she can be on a good day.

On Sunday, she put up a good show in Dubai where she was booked to perform together with Carol Nantongo at Venom African Club.

The Dubai promoter identified as DJ Ram Roger has worked with Spice Diana on a couple of bookings and he must be a happy man after what the Source Management artiste did for him.

Despite the turnout being relatively low at the venue, Spice Diana gave a spirited performance throughout which she kept taunting her critics.

It is believed that the organizers did not gain the expected revenue from the show and Spice Diana while speaking asked them not to pay her balance of Ugx10m.

“I demand over Shs10 million. I’m expensive to hire but don’t pay me anything. Do you know why? I love everyone who supports me. You know how you’ve been helpful in my career,” Spice Diana said.

She then turned to those who have recently criticized her for performing at Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations and asked them not to create divisions among Ugandans.

“If we work together, we’ll reach far. We are in U.A.E to work and help our country, our friends, and our families, we have to work together,” she added.