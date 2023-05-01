“Would you eat beans on your first date?” That is the question disturbing Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) at the moment after one of their own revealed how she went through the forgettable experience once on a first date.

Dates, for most, should be memorable experiences. An imagination of a good date would have a good meal, probably in those posh restaurants, and a good chat. It is a case of a good first impression from both sides.

But what about when the first date is at the man’s place? What should make a good first impression? A clean well-organized house? Well of course. A meal with beans? Not quite, at least according to Methia Lydia Nabwanda.

On her Twitter account early on Monday morning, renowned Twitter influencer and content creator Methia Lydia Nabawanda poised a question that ignited mixed reactions amongst the UOT.

“But some men, how do you prepare for me beans on our first date?” Methia questioned.

But some men, how do you prepare for me beans on our first date?😩 — Methia.L.Nabawanda (@MethiaLydiaN) May 1, 2023

Her query seems to have attracted numerous reactions by several netizens who, being Labour Day, had some time to spend letting her know of their opinions on the matter.

With some questioning what took her to a man’s place on the first date, others wondered why it is such a big deal for her to even put on the timeline.

Below are some of the reactions:

We are slandering beans unprovoked on a public holiday🥲 https://t.co/GTsFRgFq59 — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) May 1, 2023

So you're dating for food😂😂😂🙌 https://t.co/k2Wrx1R7nG — Deryk lnk (@Derykink) May 1, 2023

You should have given yourself time to know that beans are his best dish.



Olulala ottanga ku bigere oli mwana wa buwala.



Beans are good anyway. https://t.co/VRCJH0t6Iy — Sandra Nakiwala (Mukyala Tusimbudde) (@NakiwalaSandra) May 1, 2023





For starters; you know a girl is really into you when she accepts to have a ‘first date’ at your house because you convinced her you can cook.

Secondly; why on earth would you fumble it like that, you accept a first date at my house I’m making you filet mignonette. https://t.co/4PIepFUNQa — Thomas (@Owishemwe) May 1, 2023

Rule No.1

Don’t go to his place on your first date. A coffee date is the best.



Rule No.2

Never forget Rule No.1 — Madam CEO 🇺🇬 (@jackiearinda) May 1, 2023

Methia went to serve a bean and ended up eating beans.



Case of you deserve what you bring 😂 pic.twitter.com/XwXmgOmWdr — Useful Idiot (@ZeeroBrain) May 1, 2023

But also a first date being at his place😐💀 eh anyway what do i know😭🙌🏾 https://t.co/hCsWlsRLC6 — Mukyala Lyn❤ (@juscloedenise) May 1, 2023

Wabula you have seen days with Kampala men!..🙌🙌 https://t.co/qe8PjFlwE8 pic.twitter.com/VipHdfmPih — Al-Haji Ismail 👳‍♂️💫 (@DeronMugie) May 1, 2023

Just because y’all make noise for Methia but even I wouldn’t want beans on a first date🫠 — Musoga girl💫 (@PearlElisabeth) May 1, 2023

Tall people to eat chicken and short people to eat chicken as well 🤔 gwe olaba kijja???🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️… mwe abampi mulina kulya bihimba https://t.co/OFkPw5tAnQ — MIL3S🇺🇬 (@ug_miles1) May 1, 2023

But how do you even think about preparing your visitor beans 😫😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/7EwrhIHgYW — Joy who wrote a letter to khosi 😍 (@TheodrineT) May 1, 2023

Sis you had gone for barter trade , a bean for beans https://t.co/APd4aINFuD — 🐷Br!ghto🐷 (@Brighto_Dynasty) May 1, 2023

This is Ronaldo

Ronaldo earns 2 Billion Shillings Per Day

Ronaldo eats beans



Who are you? pic.twitter.com/e1wYa5Jlfe — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) May 1, 2023

anyway beans are among the few things I can stomach. So me as me, I could never have a problem with them — 🌙 (@sharon_kiwanuka) May 1, 2023

You can’t eat beans on a daily fam 😹😹 she wanted to explore the diff alternatives https://t.co/IiJgjUzesS — 🖤 BEN•TLEY 🖤🐺 (@0_BENTLEY_) May 1, 2023

She is probably pissed because she had also left beans at home & was hoping for a change https://t.co/CxHlnRXiC0 pic.twitter.com/fotBFzpQGo — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐫 ★ (@NzePatoh) May 1, 2023

*She says she's on the way*



The beans are in the fridge✅

House cleaned✅

Couch cushions arranged✅

Rice is on fire ✅

Verandah clean✅



The guy:

pic.twitter.com/tlAM4iq8D3 — Sir Agirembabazi (@benj_amin11) May 1, 2023

You don’t want to eat the beans he’s prepared but you want yours ate?



The system is rigged.🥲 — Mutana ❁ (@bruno_akampa) May 1, 2023

That guy didn’t read through the lines. He cooked for Methia something she already has. — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) May 1, 2023

Wama gwe would you eat beans on the first date? 👀 — MBU (@MBU) May 1, 2023