Celebrated media personality Andrew Kyamagero alias Omuntu Wawansi has called it quits and waved goodbye to Radio 4 listeners and fellow workers.

The end of April marked his last days of working at the Ntinda-based radio station where he had spent a period of five years since joining in November 2018.

Kyamagero’s workmates organized a send-off dinner where he interacted with them for the last time while together as he tipped them with some good advice to put into consideration while at work.

He praised his bosses at the station for being welcoming and supportive for the period he spent with them adding that he will miss them dearly.

Andrew Kyamagero further stressed that he will always treasure the memories of their conversations and the connections they made, both on and off the air.

My great listeners, I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude to you and the entire team of Omuntu Wawansi for the incredible dinner organized to appreciate my work as I concluded my work with Radio 4 at the end of April. It truly means the world to me to have been a part of such a wonderful program and to have had the opportunity to share my thoughts and experiences with you. As you know, April marked my last month on Radio, and I cannot express how bittersweet it feels to say goodbye. The past few weeks have been filled with a mixture of emotions, as I reflect on all the amazing moments we shared together on the show. I will always treasure the memories of our conversations and the connections we made, both on and off the air. But even as I say goodbye, I want to encourage you to keep the fire burning. The work that you are doing is so important, and I know that you have the passion and the drive to continue making a difference in people’s lives within your localities. Your dedication and commitment are truly admirable, and I have no doubt that you will continue to inspire and uplift many more people in the future. Thank you again for the wonderful dinner and for the thoughtful gifts that you gave me. They serve as a beautiful reminder of the amazing times we had together on the show. And as for where to listen in for this content, rest assured that I will keep you posted. Even though my time on Radio has come to an end, I will always cherish the connections that we made, and I look forward to staying in touch with you and the team. Great appreciation to the organizing team, can’t thank you enough. Maliliza nkugamba bino wamanga. Have a To-Do-List. Stick to your Budget. No one is coming.With deepest gratitude and admiration, Chairman Andrew Kyamagero

He is yet to announce his next move or the business that he chose to venture in but we wish him all the best in his next venture.