Singer and Uganda Musicians Association president Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu has finally confirmed giving birth to her first son.

Earlier towards the end of April, reports made rounds indicating how Cindy Sanyu had welcomed her third child.

The reports indicated that the songstress had given birth to a baby boy, her very first to add to her two daughters.

Cindy was yet to verify the news, however, as she recovered from the experience.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boom Party singer finally revealed the good news as she shared a video of herself and her new bundle of joy.

In the video, Cindy is holding her baby, looking adorably down to it. She reveals the name of the child as Josiah before thanking the medical team that helped her through the safe delivery.

“Josiah is here. Thanks to the team at Prime care hospital for being so supportive and professional. God is faithful,” Cindy wrote on her social media pages.