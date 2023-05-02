Singer and media personality Crysto Panda and renowned female deejay DJ Alisha have finally launched their AM show on NRG Radio Uganda.

Since launching in Uganda a several months ago, NRG Radio Uganda has been slowly making progress and gaining popularity among the masses.

The urban radio station is appreciated by the youth ls for its urban touch and how it has managed to recruit celebrities to their team.

Already, the likes of Sheilah Gashumba, Etania Mutoni, Zion Kente, Sheila Salta, among others are working on different shows at NRG Radio Uganda.

They have now been joined by DJ Alisha and Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityaweesi, commenced their duties on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

Crysto Panda and DJ Alisha are hosting the midmorning show, ‘NRG Am Show UG’ which is a combination of lifestyle and music content.

Crysto Panda who recently publicly revealed how it is a dream to join NRG Radio seems very ready to dominate the airwaves yet again as a radio presenter this time.

DJ Alisha’s beauty will most definitely add to the lit NRG Radio studios but above all, her deejaying sets are what most listeners have already applauded.

The AM show is to air every Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 pm. It is the perfect midmorning pick-me-up show with its mix of lifestyle and musical content.