Ugandan Latin Dancer, Actor, and Choreographer Valentino Kabenge on Tuesday announced a new collaboration project with Richard Marcel from UK’s hit TV shows.

Valentino Kabenge has for the last two years researched and mastered his craft in the United Kingdom ending 2022 on a high as he made his debut on the BBC.

While at it, Valentino was also seen teaching BBC staff members his Samba dance moves. This has made many of his fans curious about his next steps.

On Tuesday, the ‘Dance with Valentino’ TV show host welcomed Richard Marcel at a press conference held at Fairway Hotel.

Richard Marcel is a renowned and award-winning artistic director and choreographer on his first trip to the African mainland.

He has worked with big stars including Madonna, Spice Girls, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue.

He has also provided full choreography, creative and production concepts for TV shows such as Lip Sync Battle, Dancing With The Stars, X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, and by special appointment for the Royal Variety Performance attended by King Charles of Great Britain.

“There is so much talent that Valentino has introduced me to, and we can’t wait to harness it to its full potential,” noted Richard Marcel at the press conference.

Valentino revealed that Richard Marcel’s team from the UK is collaborating with Dance With Valentino on an exciting new project, taking dance to the next level with an exclusive experience for professional dancers in Kampala.

“I have been longing for the existence of a platform of this caliber to provide the skill and direction that promotes our talented dance artists in Uganda and I am so thrilled that Richard Marcel and his team are partnering with ValRich Arts,” said Valentino.

This collaboration kicks off with mega workshops for professional dancers at Trroy Studios on Thursday.

About ValRich Arts

ValRich Arts is a creative arts production company that identifies, promotes, empowers, and manages talent.