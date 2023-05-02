Local Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga Bamweyana is on the road to making his relationship status official with the lover of his life, Nakayaaga.

The Ebintu Bizibu fame singer just announced that before the end of May, he will be visiting his lover’s parent’s home for a local traditional marital function known as Kukyala.

Although he is yet to reveal the dates for his ceremony, he is positive that it has to go down this very month, come rain, come sunshine.

He went ahead to stress that after the Kukyala, next on his program will be the introduction (Kwanjula) function which he plans to hold next year.

While speaking to reporters, Hassan Ndugga thanked his fiancee for sticking by his side and saving him from slay queens who always used and dumped him.

The love of his life, Nakayaaga also sent the favor back promising to love him in every situation of his life without fail.

She added that it takes heart and courage for one to sustain marriage since there are a lot of challenges always involved in the long journey.