Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukagga alias Fik Fameica is among the many artists who inked numerous tattoos on their bodies.

The rapper, however, says he regrets getting a tattoo of his own face on his right arm.

He notes that he wishes he instead inked a photo of his mother or someone else he loves deeply than his own face.

He notes that when he inked the tattoo on his body in 2018, he was still young and trying to make it but ever since he became a star, he finds it really useless.

He says he has often regretted not having used someone else.

Fik Fameica opened up about his regrets while speaking in an interview on Galaxy FM.

When I look at myself in the mirror and see the tattoo, I don’t feel pleased. I already know myself, why would I have my face? I should have maybe put my mom. Fik Fameica

The rapper might be considering covering it up as permanent tattoos can only be removed through laser removal.

Several other celebrities including Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi, among other have similar tattoos on their bodies.