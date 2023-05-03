Eddy Kenzo maintains that there is no bad blood between him and Rema Namakula and that the gap between them is because she is now a married woman.

For a long time, there has been a perception often shared by critics that singer Eddy Kenzo is not on good terms with his ex-lover and baby mama Rema Namakula.

This narrative has been ongoing since the two separated and despite Rema finding a new man and settling well in her marriage, netizens believe there is still unfinished business between her and Kenzo.

The Big Talent Entertainment chief, however, does not see it that way. During an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Kaiyz Kawalya, he noted that Rema is now married and he respects her space.

He noted that the two are co-parenting well enough and Rema trusts him enough to let Aamaal spend time with him.

Kenzo said that he has no problem with Rema but he cannot meet her without being invited since she is someone else’s wife now and that has to be respected.

“I don’t have any problem with her. Haven’t you seen me with Aamaal? If she can give me her child to spend time with her, what impression does it give you?” Kenzo questioned.

“That lady has her husband. Ignore the fact that we are both musicians, she is somebody’s wife. If I want to see her, they will invite me or I will invite them with her husband,” he added.

The singer also denied being jealous of Rema’s husband and emphasized that he is happy for her for having found someone to settle with.

Grammy nominee @eddykenzoficial last weekend played the biggest role for the love of ugandas music industry as he Organised a dinner where Pallaso met sheebah kalungi after 8yrsMr bebecool &Saha shared the same table ….still he is open to meet up doctor hamza @remanamakula pic.twitter.com/QprZs9DHnH — Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz (@KaiyzOfficial) May 2, 2023