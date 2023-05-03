Blackman Entertainment boss Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady does not concur with the idea of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s family taking legal action against artists who redo the late singer’s songs.

Geosteady believes the idea is a ‘selfish’ move that is aimed at not giving artists the privilege to redo the songs since they intend to add some new touch to the songs.

He adds that anybody who doesn’t wish or want the deceased’s music to be re-done is an enemy of the growing industry.

The father of three aired his opinion after Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s family threatened to sue anyone who dares to redo the late’s music without permission.

This was after Eddy Kenzo did a remake of the Born In Africa song.

It should be recalled that Geosteady is one of the musicians who have a remake of one of Elly Wamala’s songs, Viola, which he redid beautifully.

The self-styled Blackman however advised any musician intending to redo a song to talk to a family member of the particular artist.

I don’t see anything wrong with a singer redoing a song of a deceased musician. This only shows the level of selfishness that our country is diving into. People should be grateful that this music is redone and pushed further. I however advise any musician planning to redo someone’s song to seek permission from a family member. For my case, I spoke with Phiona Mukasa, the late Elly Wamala’s daughter. I don’t have any problem with my songs being redone when I die. Geosteady