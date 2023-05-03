Former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo has for the first time disclosed why she turned down a car gift of a Vitz model from her ex-lover.

The Hajji Wa Hajjati fame singer stressed that her ex-lover was despising and underlooking her which is why she rejected the gift.

She went ahead to stress that whenever someone despises her, she loses respect for them and even if they gift her a Benz or one of her best desires, she rejects them without having any second thoughts.

When she was asked whether she rejected the car because of rumors that her ex-lover had first gifted it to fellow singer Sasha Brighton, she declined to comment on it saying she doesn’t know anything that concerns Sasha.

Vivian Tendo went on to maintain that she has never been friends with Shasha adding that she doesn’t know anything about her and her ex-lover although she heard rumors of an alleged relationship between the two.

She further explained that she will either buy herself the car of her dreams or her husband will bless her with it when God wishes.

Earlier this year, Vivian Tendo got engaged to the love of her life who asked for her hand in marriage.