Celebrated Filmmaker, Director, Stage Manager, and Actor John Segawa believes Mowzey Radio must be included in the ‘Big Three’ and one of either Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, or Bebe Cool displaced.

For over a month now, the entertainment space has been dominated by the talk of the ‘Big Three’ artists with critics dissecting the relevance of Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool.

Several critics, netizens, and fellow artists have aired their opinions with some reechoing the impact the three legendary artists have on the local industry.

Others, however, believe that despite being great musicians, they have also negatively impacted the music industry in many ways and their time is up.

While speaking to Mbu.ug, renowned Actor John Segawa said that the ‘Big Three’ are indeed special and must be celebrated because they sacrificed a lot and changed the industry.

“They changed the entertainment industry. We must respect them and let them be. Let them be in their ‘Big Three’ classification and let the rest of the artists look for where they belong,” Segawa said.

He also feels like Mowzey Radio must be fixed into the classification to make it ‘The Big Four’.

“They have sacrificed a lot, they have given us the entertainment but I only beg one thing; In the big three, they should include one guy, Radio,” he added.

Segawa believes that Mowzey Radio deserves a sit at the table of men for his positive impact on the music industry including how he changed Ugandan music.

Radio changed music in Uganda. The sound, the writing, the tone – everything. Radio was a good guy, he wrote music for each and everyone because he wanted to share his music. Unfortunately, he died as a young boy. If we are mentioning the top big three, Radio must be among them because he surpassed them. He is bigger than many of them (through) music, writing, production, and everything. Radio must be in the same bracket. They should be the Big Four, not the Big Three. They should displace one of them to fit in Radio. Radio is dead but he must be there! John Segawa

Segawa further emphasized that among the four, his favorite artists are Mowzey Radio and Jose Chameleone.