Jamaica’s Morgan Heritage have released the visuals for their new song ‘Ready’ on which they feature Jose Chameleone, Shatta Wale, and Rj The DJ.

On Tuesday 18th April 2023, Morgan Heritage was in Uganda at the listeners’ party for the new 21-track album dubbed ‘The Homeland’ at Cielo Lounge, Kololo.

It was revealed that the album features two Ugandan stars; Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo on three projects.

Eddy Kenzo features on two projects; Long To Be Home and U Got To See The World, whereas Chameleone features on Ready.

Jose Chameleone opens the song with his verse in which he sings in Jamaican Patois to give it the much-required energy before Morgan Heritage chip in.

The visuals shot by Jordan Hoechlin & Mojo Morgan are quite something to feed your eyes upon for their carnival setup.

Take a gaze below: