Just a few days ago, Chozen Blood celebrated his 33rd birthday. Social media was filled with birthday wishes from the singer’s fans and followers.

Fellow celebrities and his friends as well sent out messages via their pages toward the ‘Sharp Shooter’ singer to congratulate him upon crossing into a new age.

Chozen then shared a video of himself cruising a new Benz which we understand was a gift to himself, something that excited netizens.

As expected, other netizens were waiting for Winnie Nwagi’s birthday wishes to Chozen Blood as the two have for long been rumored to be dating.

Via Facebook, the Swangz Avenue singer wrote; “Happy belated birthday bro Chozen Blood. Hope you enjoyed your day.”

Immediately, the comments section was bombarded by netizens who questioned why she missed his best friend’s birthday in the first place.

Others mocked Chozen Blood saying she had just been brother-zoned by his girlfriend. The singers have laughed off the mockery.