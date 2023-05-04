Singer Jera Kingdom, with tears rolling down her cheeks, revealed how fellow artists bewitched her for reasons she will never understand.

Jera, real name Hajara Nasuuna, was one of the most promising music stars when she introduced herself onto the music scene over three years ago.

She managed to release a few bangers including collaborations with some of the elite music stars of the time and the future seemed bright for her.

Alas, nothing has gone according to plan for her.

The past period of over a year has been quite a silent one for Jera and she has also had to battle some depressing experiences.

She claims that she was bewitched by fellow artists and she even got so sick to the point that worried her family and other people close to her.

Her illness was also rumored heavily in the entertainment circles as HIV/AIDS, something she strongly refuted during an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Kaiyz Kawalya on Wednesday.

“I was in a wheelchair for a while. I lost movement in my limbs and my hair. I was there like a photo portrait for several months,” Jera remembers.

She said that she tried visiting churches for divine healing but was instead asked to give a lot of money, even more than she used when she visited a traditional healer’s home.

Jera says she spent several days at the traditional healer’s home before she was healed from the voodoo that had been cast on her and she is now back on her feet.

She recently released a new song titled ‘Tombawala‘ with Gravity Omutujju.

