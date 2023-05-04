Socialite Brian Kirumira, also known as Bryan White, will have to wait longer for his two-day celebrations dubbed ‘The Return of Bryan White’ after they were canceled by the police.

For over a month, Bryan White has been announcing through his social media platforms how he is organizing his return into the limelight.

The return celebrations were earlier slated for 11th and 12th May 2023 at the Kololo Independence Grounds but they have been canceled by the Uganda Police over several reasons.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire revealed that Bryan White still needed clearance and a proper plan and hence the dates had to be canceled to give both Bryan White and the police time to plan better for the events.

While speaking to the media, Owoyesigyire said that Bryan White has been informed of all the changes and given guidelines on how to plan better for the events which have to be rescheduled for other dates.

We are aware of the matter but the person who organized this event, Bryan White, has already been informed that he cannot go ahead with his preparations because of several reasons which we laid out for him. We asked him to first meet all the stipulated guidelines as we also organize ourselves since it is a two-day event with no gate charges and hence will attract huge numbers. It needs good planning from both sides. So we’ve asked him to find other dates which he should inform us about in writing so that we plan for these events. He has to inform those in charge of the venue, present the necessary clearance from KCCA, and formally write to the Inspector General of Police about the new dates he shall have decided upon. ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In fresh developments, Bryan White plans to hold a media launch which he dubbed ‘Awakening The Youth From Poverty’ on 15th May at the Kololo Independence Grounds.