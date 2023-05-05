Kawempe North MP, Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad has much admiration for his political party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

He finds the self-styled Ghetto Gladiator’s reasoning excellent and very inspirational to the community and nation at large.

The past few days have had a debate between Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine concerning their level of education as the former tried to underlook the latter’s academic qualifications since he graduated with a Diploma in Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) from Makerere Univesity.

Bebe Cool’s attempts to belittle Bobi Wine’s academic qualifications did not succeed since he was bashed into submission by critics who challenged him to display his A-Level certificate of education.

Following the debate, Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad has come out to reveal that he had plans for his daughter to study to become a lawyer but based on how Bobi Wine reasons, he changed his mind and apparently wants her to study MDD in order to reason and act as Bobi Wine does.

Nali njagala muwala wange abeere looya naye omuntu bwakola MDD nabeera mugezi nga Kyagulanyi Robert njagala muwala wange akole MDD abeere nga ye. Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya