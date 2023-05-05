American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will be performing in Uganda at the ‘MTN Yetu Festival’ alongside Kenya’s Sauti Sol band in June.

At a press conference held at Serena Hotel on Friday, Capital FM announced the launch of the ‘MTN Yetu Festival’ that will take place on Sunday 11th June 2023 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala.

Boyz II Men are the headline act for the event and they are expected to put up a great LIVE show alongside Kenyan band Sauti Sol.

About Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men are one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry’s history best known for emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies.

Sauti Sol

They are currently a trio composed of baritone Nathan Morris alongside tenors Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman. The group has redefined popular music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

It has penned and performed some of the most celebrated and best-known classics of the past two decades.

With 4 Grammy Awards, throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won an incredible 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, and 3 Billboard Awards, among several other achievements.

Ugandan fans will have a chance to vibe along to their songs like It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday, End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love To You, One Sweet Day, Motownphilly, On Bended Knees, among others on 11th June.

Uganda is the second leg of the Boyz II Men’s first-ever African tour. They will also perform in Kenya on 10th June and later in South Africa in October.

Speaking at the presser, Peter Munoma, the CEO of Capital FM, said that bringing Boyz II Men to Uganda is a sign of their commitment to continue blessing their listeners with great music and entertainment.

Capital Radio Limited has partnered with Radio Group Africa to bring the Boyz II Men to Uganda. The event will also feature local music acts that will be announced later this month.