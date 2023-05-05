Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K and Mutabazi Paul alias Fresh Daddy are in hot waters for redoing the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s Born In Africa song without seeking permission.

The two hit the studio to redo Born In Africa following the heavy criticism that was being directed to Eddy Kenzo as he was being bashed for redoing the song poorly.

Apparently, all is not well for the two as they are bound to face legal charges for redoing the song without seeking consent from the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s family.

Based to Sauda Nsereko from Nsereko and Mukalaza Co. Advocates, as the lawyer to the family of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya, she was instructed to pass the legal actions against those who redo the late’s songs without asking.

The document further warns artists to refrain from redoing the late’s songs without permission or else they will have to face the consequences as they come.

Mrs. Sauda Nsereko went on to defend Eddy Kenzo noting that he did the song after requesting permission from the late’s family and has no case.