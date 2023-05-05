Following the repealing of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act of 2015, the sale and use of Marijuana, Miraa, among other narcotic drugs is now legal in Uganda.

On Friday 5th May 2023, the Constitutional Court in Kampala repealed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act of 2015.

The Act that prohibited the sale and use of several narcotic drugs in the country, including Miraa and Marijuana was declared null and void by Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi.

It is reported that farmers of Miraa filed a petition against the law that prohibited the sale and use of the crop.

The petition by the farmers expressed discontent with how the law sought to prohibit the cultivation, use, sale, possession, purchase, and distribution, of the crop.

According to the Constitutional Court, the manner in which the law was enacted was illegal and hence it had to be repealed.

In the premises, I would declare the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2015 null and void for lack of quorum on the part of parliament contrary to articles 88 and 89 of the Constitution and rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure of the 9th parliament 2012 made, pursuant to articles 88 and 94 of the Constitution. Justice Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi

The news has evoked mixed reactions amongst a section of Ugandans, some of whom have celebrated the developments.