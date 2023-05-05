For all the relationships and entanglements that socialite and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has been involved in, she had never ever been officially married to any man.

The mother of five has been in quite a number of relationships those that we can remember and those that we don’t but the only difference is that Shakib Lutaaya is her first official husband.

During her lengthy relationship with Diamond Platnumz and Ivan Ssemwanga, they only gave birth to kids but none of the two made their affair official.

The late Ivan Ssemwanga came close when he visited her parents’ home holding an introduction ceremony but didn’t get hitched.

Zari Hassan is now enjoying the fruits of marriage as she is happily married to Shakib Lutaaya after he melted her heart to the extent that she accepted to officially be married to Mr. Lutaaya.

Since she is married at the age of 42, Zari Hassan notes that someone can get married at any age they feel like as long as they are comfortable with each other.