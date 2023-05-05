For yet another round, singers Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana seem to have buried the hatchet after meeting at the Ugandan National Musicians Federation LTD meeting that happened on Friday afternoon.

In a video accessed by Mbu.ug, Sheebah, and Spice Diana enjoy music as they sip away on wine, dancing to each other’s songs in the company of several other artists.

Carol Nanongo, Karole Kasita, Chance Nalubega, Lydia Jazmine, Nina Roz, among other artists are also seen having a good time together and constantly yelling, ” We are one, we are united.”

According to the information gathered, the artists met at the meeting that was held to steer a way forward for the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation Limited.

At the meeting, Eddy Kenzo was named president of the Federation and Bebe Cool was named the federation’s Finance Minister.

Sheebah was given the Vice Presidency role as Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi got the first and second Vice President roles respectively.

Having looked at the video of Spice and Sheebah bonding, netizens have been left with divergent opinions with some applauding their act.

Others, however, are convinced that this is only for the show and they will get back to their bickering very soon.

This is not the first time Spice Diana and Sheebah are displaying their friendship publicly after they did the same in May 2022 at the former’s ‘StarGal’ EP release party.