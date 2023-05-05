Music critic and Daily Monitor scribe Gabriel Buule has weighed in on the ‘Big Three’ debate, one of the most trending topics in the local entertainment industry now.

Based on Buule, the ‘Big Three’ talk is very cheap, lazy, and useless for the Ugandan music industry to front it as a main topic of discussion.

He went ahead to state that the stakeholders and players in the entertainment business should stop discussing individuals and focus on music as a general if at all the industry is to grow bigger.

Going forward, he roasted Gagamel Entertainment boss Bebe Cool saying there is nothing musical someone can talk about him besides the showbiz and the way he hunts for clout.

Gabriel Buule, however, applauded him for the “Go Mama” album saying it is the only musical thing Bebe has ever tabled on the Ugandan music industry.

He also heaped praise upon Jose Chameleone noting that he will always remain a monumental artist in Uganda’s music business for his huge and immense contribution.

In the same favor, he appreciated Bobi Wine stressing there is something he added to the arts industry besides his music, unlike Bebe Cool.

The ‘Big Three’ thing is a lazy talk and very useless for the Ugandan music industry. First and foremost, we should stop discussing individuals and focus on the music industry as a general. If you talk about the ‘Big Three’ now, you realize that only two of the self proclaimed three have music. One is just there for clout and showbiz because there is nothing musical one can discuss about people like Bebe Cool. When you separate Bebe Cool from Bebe Cool, you will remain with nothing and no music at all. So we remain with the talented Jose Chameleone who will always remain monumental to us and Bobi Wine who added something to the industry unlike Bebe Cool. Gabriel Buule