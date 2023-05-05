Besides the long-standing Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and the Uganda Superstars Associations (USA) that was formed during the lockdown led by singer Jose Chameleone, a new Association has been created.

The newly formed association has been dubbed the ‘Uganda Musicians Federation’ (UMF) and it comprises most of Uganda’s ‘A’ list artists established with an aim that we are yet to know exactly.

The established organization is led by Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo. He was elected as the federation’s president following a closed-door meeting that they held recently as they celebrated Jose Chameleone’s birthday.

Jose Chameleone and Gen. Salim Saleh

Former TNS singer Sheebah Samali Karungi was also elected as the vice president, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi were elected as the first and second vice president respectively.

Gagamel Entertainment boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool was appointed the finance minister of the new artists federation.

Based on Balaam Barugahara, the newly formed organization will hopefully shine and grow beyond borders. He thanked General Salim Saleh for the contribution he has impacted to the arts industry.

Congratulations to Uganda’s Music Industry (Artists) for being able to successfully Federate. Congratulations to my brother Eddy Kenzo. Upon being elected President of Uganda Musician Federation, my sister 1st Vice President Queen Sheebah Karungi, 2nd Vice President Pallaso, 3rd Vice President Juliana Kanyomozi & Brother Bebe Cool Finance Minister. With this Organization the Music industry will Shine & grow beyond Boarder. It’s a Big Win for the Music Industry. General Salim Saleh & Afri Aid headed by Madam Esther Akampumuza You will remain in Uganda’s history book as Heroes to the Sector. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi

