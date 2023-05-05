The UG Cypher Volume 3 is now out! Dubbed ‘The GOAT Edition’, the cypher features the most exciting lineup of MCs.

The Talent Africa Group has for years been releasing UG Cyphers and Volume 3 dropped on 30th April 2023.

Produced by Sam Lamara, ‘The Goat Edition’ features an impressive lineup of talented MCs. It highlights the exceptional skill of each artist.

Atlas Da African, Wonder Jr, Doe Dotta, Play01, Ninja C, Ch!ef, Ebrahim Soul’O, Tucker HD, Abril,

Byg Ben Sukuya, Triggah, Timothy CODE, and Ksl Owakabi feature on the UG Cypher Vol. 3.

Doe Dotta

They each deliver hard-hitting lyrics with a polished flow. It is a perfect fusion of hip-hop and African sound.

Aliddeki Brian’s expertise in African instruments gives the beats on the album an edge coupled with Sam Lamara’s production knowledge.

The cypher does not lack in terms of energy. From start to finish, the energy is electric, and the talent on display is truly exceptional.

“The artists on this project have truly outdone themselves, leaving listeners in awe with their bars. We’re thrilled to share this incredible project with the world and will continue to support the creative arts in Uganda,” Talent Africa CEO, Aly Allibhai, notes.

Shot by T.A.G and directed by Cyril Ducottet, the visuals add flavour to the music. Take a gaze below: