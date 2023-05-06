Renowned blogger and music critic Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Jajja Ichuli a.k.a Isma Olaxess was shot dead on the evening of Saturday 6th May 2023 by unknown gunmen.

Social media is awash with images of Isma Olaxess’ body covered in blood, sitting in a car, wearing a Lakers jersey and a subha wrapped around his neck.

According to immediate sources, the motormouth blogger was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who were reportedly riding on a motorcycle in the areas of Kyanja while heading back home.

This comes just a few days after Uganda was shocked by the news of the death of Minister Charles Okello Engola who was shot by his bodyguard.

Videos showing Isma Olaxess criticizing the fallen Minister after his death have been in circulation on different social media platforms.

Isma Olaxess was known for his unapologetic nature and his views on the political, social, and economic affairs of the country were appreciated by his followers.

He was also a close friend to several entertainers who loved him for his convincing tongue when it came to the promotion of art.

The Swedish-based painter, however, made a few enemies in his rise to the top for his largely critical views and seemingly arrogant way of dissecting matters.

May his soul rest in peace!