The entertainment fraternity is in a somber mood as it mourns the demise of Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess who breathed his last on Saturday.
In a statement released by the Uganda Police, Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli died in a fatal shooting at 9:20 pm on Saturday after a car in which he was traveling with his driver was shot at by a gunman with an SMG.
The news concerning the nature of his death has shocked most artists, socialites, producers, and promoters, among other figures entertainment sector.
A Pass has since called upon the government to address the problem of increased gun violence in the country. Below are other reactions from the entertainers.
May his soul rest in peace!