The entertainment fraternity is in a somber mood as it mourns the demise of Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess who breathed his last on Saturday.

In a statement released by the Uganda Police, Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli died in a fatal shooting at 9:20 pm on Saturday after a car in which he was traveling with his driver was shot at by a gunman with an SMG.

The news concerning the nature of his death has shocked most artists, socialites, producers, and promoters, among other figures entertainment sector.

A Pass has since called upon the government to address the problem of increased gun violence in the country. Below are other reactions from the entertainers.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un. Sending my condolences to Jaja Ichuli’s Family and bloggers Association.I hope and pray Allah rests Isma’s Soul in Peace.Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un! pic.twitter.com/DEzzYvX4Ud — Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi.Dr (@BalaamAteenyiDr) May 6, 2023

Gone too soon Isma Olaxes alias Jajja Ichuli 😿😿💔💔

RIP pic.twitter.com/Y9tS8n50Zi — John Blaq 🐐 (@JohnBlaqMusic) May 6, 2023

RIP MY FRIEND @ismaolaxess I’ll miss u dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIz9U6EKUW — Miss Uganda (@NakakandeOliver) May 6, 2023

Fena ekubo lyelimu🙏🏻….til we meet again champion. My condolences to your friends and family, you surely made your mark brother . pic.twitter.com/YvVuokeUg7 — YKEE BENDA (@YkeeBenda) May 6, 2023

Rest in peace bro. Oh God this is scary. RIP Jaja Ichuli pic.twitter.com/jJHU3T0My8 — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) May 6, 2023

Very disturbing news!

ISMA OLAXES GUNNED DOWN. pic.twitter.com/Dbb55fBNfP — Frank M. Gashumba (@FrankGashumba) May 6, 2023

May his soul rest in peace!