First, the pressure was put on Winnie Nwagi as her fans and wellwishers called out Swangz Avenue bosses to stage her concert after spending eight years signed under the record label without staging one.

The pressure is now shifting towards singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka whom fans and entertainment critics have again started to request to as well hold a concert backed by the fact that she has a number of hit songs she has churned out for the period she has been with the record label.

Vinka says she is taking her time to have one but not very soon as her 2023 calendar year has other plans scheduled on it.

She adds that despite being signed at Swangz Avenue for over six years now, she is patient and confident that when the right time comes, she will hold one.

When asked whether she is just scared of holding a concert, she responded by stressing that she believes her time will come very soon.

Honestly, I think I should just take my time because Winnie took hers and gave us a memorable concert after eight years, and to me it is just six years. When the right time comes I will hold one and it is not fear but I believe in patience and time. I’m sure and confident that mine is coming. Vinka

She went ahead and revealed that she plans to drop more hot jams as her first 2023 track “Bailando” is doing pretty well on music streaming apps.

Vinka further added that she plans to release an EP this year that her fans are going to love and groove to it very hard like never before.

