Singer Kalifah AgaNaga, real name Mukiibi Sadat, found himself at the center of controversy when he had a heated verbal exchange with DJ Allan for allegedly overplaying Nigerian music at an event.

The fallout between AgaNaga and DJ Allan happened at Happy Boyz Kawempe Tula as the artist was about to perform for his fans.

It all started when AgaNaga claimed that he had arrived at the venue early enough but the organizers took long to give him the chance to perform.

Following the unfair treatment, when he stepped on the stage, the DJ embarked on playing Nigerian music which didn’t sit down well with Aganaga.

AgaNaga Kalifah lost his cool and approached DJ Allan ordering him to shut down his laptop and take it off the desk or risk breaking it.

DJ Allan who seemed unbothered by the artist’s threats clenched his fists whilst maintaining that he does not fear him.

Take a gaze at the video below: