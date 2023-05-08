Before singer Irene Namatovu become an established artist in Uganda’s music industry, singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine predicted that she would be a star.

It all happened during their youthful days in the early 2000s when they had met at the late Kasiwukira’s studio to record songs.

Irene Namatovu recalls that Bobi Wine endorsed her to become a star on the first day they met at the studio although they had known each other for a long time from the Karaoke nights as they would meet often in Makerere Kivulu.

She explained that she often met Bobi Wine, Master Parrot, and Firebase crew when there were gigs to perform and at the time she would always mime Mariam Ndagire’s songs.

Being the fact that she was a talented young lady with smooth vocals and proper practice from the Eagles Production band when Bobi Wine met her at the studio, he quickly projected that following the hard work she had invested in music, a star was being born.

Irene Namatovu adds that immediately Bobi Wine thanked Geoffrey Lutaaya for taking Irene to the studio to up her game in music and thus became a commercial artist.

The Okuzaala Kujagana singer notes that the album she released at that moment did wonders for her as she got booked and performed at several functions and events since she had been loved by many of Uganda’s music fans.

Since that time she has never looked back as she has won international awards even at times she felt like giving up on doing music to focus on her other businesses.