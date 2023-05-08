Now a renowned Gospel artist, former Spark TV presenter Gabriella Bridget Ntaate does not completely rule out a return to TV but she maintains that she follows the plans God has for her.

A few weeks ago, Gabie Ntaate celebrated her 31st birthday with her fans painting the city with billboards having her face on them.

While speaking to journalists at a recent gospel music concert, Ntaate revealed that her life is perfect since leaving TV.

“My life is perfect,” she told The Truth Gossip before asking the media to move on from always asking her about her TV career.

“We should outgrow this particular question. It’s been years of me not being on TV, it is many years now. With all due respect let us move on from it. What I have achieved after my TV career is out in the open, it is evident. Let us focus on that,” Gabie Ntaate said.

Ntaate who is back in school, however, did not completely rule out a return to TV as she noted that she is not fully aware of God’s plans for her and what could happen to her in the future.

“NTV is always gonna be my home, it will never change. You can never know what God may be planning for you tomorrow because we move in the full purpose of the Lord,” said the ‘Gwe Asembayo’ singer.

She further revealed that he is not under any pressure to organize a concert for her fans although she is aware that they yearn for it.

Ntaate says that her future plans are in the hands of her Creator who shows her the right path and when the right time comes for her to organize a concert, she will be glad to use it to serve the Lord.