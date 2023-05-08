Singer Catherine Tumusiime a.k.a Kapa Cat has a number of fellow artists who she believes don’t like her at all ever since she gained fame in the music business.

The individual she openly accuses of detesting her is DCM Empire singer Mudra D Viral as she reasons that he has done a lot to shed hate and negativity toward her lately.

Kapa Cat notes that she knows many more artists who cast plastic and fake smiles toward her but she keeps a lowkey profile and moves on.

She noted how Mudra is always the first person to comment on her posts that she always puts up on her social media involving himself in ladies’ wrangles.

She adds that ever since she made a post about Martha Mukisa’s concert saying it’s likely to flop, Mudra has been shedding hate against her to the extent she wants to ask him if he is gay.

Artists are very many who give me plastic and fake smiles but there is one who has really dropped and shown me hate. That is Mudra D Viral. He is shedding too much that I do not understand. Whenever I post, he is the first to comment. I wonder why he even indulges himself in ladies’ fights. I am even about to ask him whether he is gay. Kapa Cat

Kapa Cat maintains that Martha Mukisa didn’t deserve to hold a concert as soon as she advertised saying she has very few songs to sing for her fans who will show up for her concert this weekend at Freedom City.

She says that if the show flops, it won’t only hurt Martha Mukisa but it will be a major blow to many more rising artists of their generation and promoters will avoid booking them.