The dance industry was under the spotlight last week as Uganda’s top dancers came together to voice their views and express their love for dance.

The event was attended by celebrated dance artists such as Cathy Patra, Fleekers Ug, H2C dance company, and Ghetto Kids Choreographer Esther Namata.

Huge numbers participated in the dance workshop which was led by UK’s celebrated and award-winning Artistic Director and Choreographer Richard Marcel at Trroy Studios in Kampala.

Marcel, known for his role on ‘Dance With The Stars’ among other shows, stretched dancers with a wide range of dance styles from cha cha, and hip-hop through to jazz and contemporary with the freedom for them to free-style in their own genres.

Performers such as Rita Dancehall, Dance Mamweta, Easthunks, Ajiswag 256 commented on and were excited by the rising prominence of the dance industry.

“This will have a huge impact because it is more of a collaboration between Uganda and the UK. It is creating more awareness about Ugandan dance and creating more opportunities for the dancers here in Uganda,” said Dance Mamweta.

Momentum is being built and audiences are eager and excited about this project.