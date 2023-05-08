In an emotional tribute to slain vlogger Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli, Sheilah Gashumba reveals how he was a candle that lit all the others around him.

On Saturday 6th May 2023, music critic Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess was shot dead by a gunman near his residence in Kyanja.

His nature of death left several people within the entertainment circles shocked as each started looking for reasons why he would be killed in such a gruesome manner.

On Sunday evening, Isma Olaxess was laid to rest in Mukono where mammoth crowds inclusive of some of the elite entertainers, politicians, and socialites gathered to pay their last respects.

Social media has been awash with tribute messages from different people who knew him personally and those who followed him on social media.

Sheilah Gashumba is one of the people that were relatively close to Isma Olaxess. She did not make it to the burial but in her tribute message, she revealed how attached she was to him.

The NRG Radio Uganda presenter, in a somber mood, sings for the late in a video she shared on her TikTok account. She reveals how Olaxess was a candle that lit up others and how he always motivated her.

One of my favorite people on social media passed away, I couldn’t make it to the burial but this guy used to hype me a lot on social media. He always recognized real. What was real was real to him, what was fake was fake to him and I’m gonna celebrate him and sing for him a beautiful song. I’m not a singer but I feel this relates to the whole thing. Sheilah Gashumba