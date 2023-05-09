The stars align as David Lutalo features Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, on this brand new love song titled ‘Salawo’.

This is probably a collaboration that many people have yearned to listen to for a very long time and finally, it’s here.

Two popular artists whose vocal and songwriting talents have never been questioned; Jose Chameleone and David Lutalo, on one song.

Produced by Yaled at Double Kick Studio, ‘the song ‘Salawo’ is a comfortable flow for David Lutalo, typical of several of his past bangers.

The song is sung in Swahili, English, and Luganda to give it an edge and a wider reach. It is one that goes on to become a popular one across the region.

Chameleone attaches emotions to his verse as he yearns for love in his sweetly arranged lyrics. It is a song for love, one that you will send to the love of your life.

David Lutalo’s lyrical prowess and arrangement have always been one of his biggest strengths and he showcases it to the maximum in ‘Salawo’.

According to sources close to both singers, arrangements to have the visuals out are underway but first, listen to the audio: