Martha Kay’s long absence from the public eye and her workplace has without a doubt ignited rumours from different individuals online.

Reports suggested that the renowned media personality, actress, and author was rumored to have resigned from her workplace.

It was further alleged that she was heavily pregnant and in preparation for her coming martial ceremonies with some loaded Hajji around Kampala.

Martha Kemigisha Kagimba a.k.a Martha Kay has distanced herself from the allegations and made the public know that she is only on sick leave.

She went ahead to reveal that she has never left her workplace at Next radio and also assured the public that she is not pregnant nor getting married to some loaded Hajji in Kampala.

She refuted all the allegations via her Instagram account where a number of her followers have wished her a quick recovery from the illness that she is battling.

I am still an employee of @nextradio_ug guys!!!! I am not pregnant and I am not getting married to some Hajj. Everything is false. I am just on leave. Martha Kay