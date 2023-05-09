Spark TV LiveWire presenters Immy Candice and her co-host Flavia Mawagi are back to talking terms following a recent fallout they got involved in while live on air.

The two female presenters lost their heads when they argued while presenting a story that concerned Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde’s introduction ceremony that took place in Luweero toward the end of April.

The fallout happened when Flavia Mawagi cut Immy Candice short as she shared Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde’s introduction ceremony story on the night.

This didn’t sit well with Immy Candice who also retaliated by telling Flavia Mawagi that she was green about the story and they had a back-and-forth exchange until the producer of the show aired images from the ceremony.

A few moments later, Immy Candice matched off the set and stormed out of the office leaving Mawagi to air the show alone.

The positive update now is that their bosses sat them down and ironed out their differences and asked each to apologize to one other so that they could continue with their daily programming.

Upon return to the set, the pair apologized to their viewers over their ill behaviour and assured that it will never happen again.

It should be recalled that Flavia Mawagi’s has previously been in a fight with Caroline Marcah before the latter quit Spark TV to join New Vision’s Bukedde TV.

Upon making up, the program show name was also changed to “Daily Soup” and the airing time as well.